Mvala eager to meet new Sundowns teammates

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing, Mothobi Mvala, is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old parted ways with Highlands Park and made the switch to Sundowns after signing a five-year contract with the Tshwane giants.

The Brazilians, already boasting an impressive strike force, have added Mvala alongside Highlands teammate Peter Shalulile as the club prepare for the new season.

Mvala will be looking to build on 34 appearances and three goals scored for his former club during the 2019-20 season.

The defensive midfielder is eager to contribute to the club’s success by competing for silverware during the upcoming season.

‘Every season Sundowns competes for trophies, which is something you want as a player, to win something for yourself, for your family, for the supporters, for everyone,’ Mvala told his club’s official website.

‘I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, so that we can share good moments and keep winning.’