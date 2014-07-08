M'Vila set for Inter move from Rubin Kazan
Yann M'Vila looks set to move to Inter from Rubin Kazan after Mauro Icardi revealed he had seen the midfielder at the club's new kit launch.
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio stated last month that the club were in talks with Rubin over a move for the France international.
And those discussions appear to have progressed well, with Icardi confirming he had seen M'Vila on Tuesday and suggesting that the 24-year-old was due to undergo a medical.
"I saw M'Vila today, he's having a check-up," the forward told Sky Sport Italia.
Gary Medel could also be on the way to San Siro, according to his Chile team-mate Mauricio Pinilla.
Medel has been linked with a move away from Cardiff City following the Welsh club's relegation from the Premier League last season.
Pinilla is quoted as telling Corriere dello Sport: "Medel told me that he could go to Inter and he asked me for information about Italy."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.