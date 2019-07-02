Arsenal weigh up move for French World Cup winner

Lyon have offered captain Nabil Fekir to Arsenal for £30m, write the Daily Mirror.

The France international, who was part of Les Bleus' World Cup-winning squad in 2018, is out of contract in 12 months and does not intend to sign an extension.

Lyon are therefore keen to get him off the books this summer so that they can receive a transfer fee.

Arsenal would therefore only have to pay £30m to acquire a player who came close to joining Liverpool a year ago, according to the report.

The Reds agreed a fee with Lyon but called the deal off to a complication with Fekir's medical.

Unai Emery is keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season and could be tempted to switch his attention from Wilfried Zaha to Fekir.

