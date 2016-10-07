Nacho: Ramos is relaxed and ready for anything

Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos is "relaxed and ready" for anything despite his error against Italy, team-mate Nacho Fernandez has said.

Ramos conceded a penalty for a foul on Eder with just over 10 minutes to play in Turin in Thursday's World Cup qualifier, allowing Daniele De Rossi to seal a 1-1 draw from the spot with Italy's only shot on target.

The Real Madrid captain responded by vowing to "shut up" his critics, while claiming that Gianluigi Buffon - who was at fault for Vitolo's opener for Spain – would not face the same level of scrutiny for his mistake.

Nacho, however, says Ramos does not seem to be overly concerned, telling a news conference: "Sergio is okay, he has a lot of experience of this type of game.

"He's given a lot and it's true that he has made mistakes, just like any player, but he's a captain with huge experience.

"He looks pretty relaxed and ready for whatever comes."

Nacho concedes that Spain were disappointed not to hang on to the three points, but believes that a draw in what is likely to be their most difficult game in Group G could prove hugely valuable.

"We feel as though we've lost two points, rather than gain one," he said. "But we played a good game and there's a good feeling."

Spain take on group leaders Albania on Sunday and Nacho does not expect them to be an easier side to break down.

"It'll be a really tough game, because they may not have the name of Italy, but they're just as compact," he added. "We're not expecting an easy game – quite the contrary."

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez will miss the clash in Shkoder after he was forced to leave the Spain camp due to a foot problem.

"In the morning training session on Friday, the player did a test to determine his physical condition and, having still felt the same discomfort, he decided to return to Spain," a statement from the team read.

Saul will return to Atletico for further assessment and treatment.