Nadal tells Barcelona not to underestimate 'dangerous' Sevilla

Miguel Angel Nadal is hoping Barcelona do not underestimate Sevilla in Sunday's Copa del Rey final after describing Unai Emery's men as a "very dangerous team".

Sevilla overcame a 1-0 half-time deficit to cruise past Liverpool 3-1 in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday - claiming the trophy for a third successive year - and former Barca defender Nadal is wary of the Andalusians.

"Sevilla come into it on the back of a very important title," he told Omnisport. "I thought they proved they are a very dangerous team."

Nadal still thinks Luis Enrique's men will prevail at the Vicente Calderon to complete a league and cup double.

"I reckon Barcelona are favourites but this is football and you have to respect every single rival," he added.

"Overall I think a Copa del Rey final is a great game and a great opportunity for Barcelona to get another trophy and finish the season in a great way. A Liga and Copa double is difficult to do and means a great season. Let's hope it's an entertaining match.”

With the domestic season coming to an end on Sunday, the focus in Spain will quickly turn to the final of the Champions League next Saturday in Milan.

Nadal thinks Real Madrid will edge it but believes Diego Simeone's Atletico "deserve" the title.

He said: "Atletico have a lot of faith in their own style of playing and eliminated important teams like Barca and Bayern Munich along the way. I reckon it'll be a tight game and Real are slight favourites to win.

"If you told me I had to bet, right now I'd probably bet on Real but I think it's a really tight contest. Having said that, Atletico deserve it.”