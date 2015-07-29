Nagatomo-Melo swap possible, says agent

The agent of Yuto Nagatomo said it is possible the Inter full-back and Galatasaray midfielder Felipe Melo could be involved in a swap deal.

Inter boss Roberto Mancini has been linked with a move for Melo throughout the transfer window, having coached the Brazilian during his brief stint in charge of Galatasaray.

Galatasaray appear willing to sell Melo, though the Turkish giants want a player in return and Japan international Nagatomo has emerged as a target after Fredy Guarin pledged his future to Inter.

"Galatasaray is a distinct possibility for Yuto," agent Roberto Tukuda was quoted as telling FCInterNews.

"Turkey is a destination he'd like. In fact, I'd say at the moment that's the only real solution for him. There aren't any other concrete options that we're considering.

"Melo? Yes, it's possible he could be included as part of the same deal. We could have news in the next week."

Nagatomo, who arrived in Milan in 2011, made only 14 appearances as Inter finished eighth last season.