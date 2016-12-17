Nagelsmann satisfied as Hoffenheim stay unbeaten

Julian Nagelsmann was not entirely pleased with Hoffenheim's performance in the thrilling 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund, though he was satisfied as the club maintained their undefeated record in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund played with 10 men in the second half following Marco Reus' red card and battled to earn a share of the spoils away from home on Friday.

Reus received his marching orders for a second bookable offence with Dortmund already trailing 2-1 heading into the half-time break, however, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rescued a point just three minutes after the interval.

Despite not making the most of their numerical advantage, the result ensured third-placed Hoffenheim remain the only team not to taste defeat this season as they stayed within six points of pacesetters Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who are both due to over the weekend.

Reflecting on the match, 29-year-old head coach Nagelsmann said: "The first half wasn't great as we didn't react well to their pressing.

"They had three forwards, which offered us space to play in but we didn't make the most of it. Despite that we went in front early on.

"There were some contentious moments today. I wouldn't have had any complaints if our second had been ruled out.

"We were better after the break but played too directly at times.

"We had chances to win the game – Andrej [Kramaric] and Jeremy [Toljan] should have taken their opportunities.

"It was a tough game and I'm satisfied with the result."

Sandro Wagner, who put Hoffenheim 2-1 ahead after team-mate Marc Uth opened the scoring in the third minute, added: "If I'd scored instead of hitting the woodwork we'd have gone 3-1 up. It's disappointing ultimately because we deserved more from today’s game.

"Despite this we're still unbeaten and are third – there are worse situations to be in. Dortmund have a great side but we should have beaten them today."