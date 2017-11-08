Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn

Julian Nagelsmann is too young to be the next Bayern Munich coach and the club needs to consider its philosophy to find a long-term successor to Jupp Heynckes, says goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn.

Heynckes came out of retirement to take charge of the Bundesliga giants last month following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, the veteran immediately overseeing four straight league wins, including Saturday's Klassiker triumph away to Borussia Dortmund.

But the 72-year-old only signed a deal to the end of the season and has indicated he would not want to be in charge long-term, having left the club in June 2013 after completing a historic treble.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Nagelsmann are reportedly front-runners for the post, but eight-time Bundesliga champion Kahn believes the vacancy will open up too soon for the 30-year-old, who led Hoffenheim into the Champions League.

"Jupp Heynckes is only a solution for the moment," Kahn told Omnisport, speaking at the Golden Foot Hublot Award in Monaco. "A very good solution. But he is no solution for the future.

"It will be very difficult for Bayern to find a coach for the future. Because it is difficult to say which coach-philosophy Bayern Munich has. What kind of coach do they want to have?

"You named some coaches like Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel. They are very interesting coaches but I think Nagelsmann, after he had a little bit of success with Hoffenheim, is still too young for Bayern. It would be years too early for him.

"Thomas Tuchel is a very good coach as well, but if he would fit into the system of Bayern is difficult to say."

Kahn expanded on his belief that Bayern need to consider deeply what type of coach they want to be in charge of the team.

"The problem Bayern Munich has is that they didn't develop their own philosophy," the former Germany goalkeeper said. "They also didn't develop a coach from their own academy.

"And that's why it is so difficult for Bayern Munich to find the perfect coach for the future."