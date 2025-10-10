Is Germany vs Luxembourg on TV? Live streams as Die Mannschaft try to make ground in Group A of World Cup qualifying

Nick Woltemade has made the step up from Germany's Under-21s

Watch Germany vs Luxembourg as Julian Nagelsmann targets top spot in Group A of UEFA World Cup qualifying, with all the details right here on TV and streaming globally.

Julian Nagelsmann started the World Cup 2026 qualification campaign with a stark reminder that even the big dogs can get a bop on the nose in football.

Goals either side of half time gave Slovakia a 2-0 win over Germany in Bratislava in September, a result that leaves Nagelsmann's side three points behind Slovakia, albeit with a play-off spot guaranteed either way courtesy of the Europa League.

They welcome Luxembourg to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, home of Hoffenheim, on Friday evening.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Germany vs Luxembourg online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg in the UK

Germany's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Germany vs Luxembourg on Fox Soccer Plus, a premium channel available through your TV provider.

Can I watch Germany vs Luxembourg for free?

You can watch Germany vs Luxembourg for free in both Germany and Luxembourg.

In Germany, the game is with public broadcaster ARD on Das Erste on TV or streaming via the ARD website player.

In Luxembourg, RTL has the rights to the game.

Geo-restrictions apply in both cases. A VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Germany vs Luxembourg from anywhere

Out of the country when Germany vs Luxembourg is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

Match Preview

With no Kai Havertz or Niclas Füllkrug, Nagelsmann has kept faith with three much less experienced forwards including Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, who is in line for a fifth cap.

Florian Wirtz is among the more familiar internationals in terms of caps but he's a long way behind captain Joshua Kimmich, who could made his 104th senior appearance on Friday.

Only Woltemade, Wirtz and Brentford's Kevin Schade play their football outside the Bundesliga. Only veteran goalkeeper Oliver Baumann could be in line for a cap on the familiar turf of his club side.

Six of Luxembourg's squad also play their club football in Germany. One of those is St Pauli's Danel Sinani, who is three goals away from climbing out of the chasing pack to become his country's second-highest goalscorer.

They haven't scored a goal against Germany since October 1990, 294 minutes of football ago.