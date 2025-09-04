Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties at Bayer Leverkusen after only three games in charge

Erik ten Hag's torrid spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen has been laid bare by German media.

The former Manchester United boss lasted just three games before being relieved of his duties, marking yet another disastrous managerial spell.

After high-profile stars Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie all left for the Premier League, Ten Hag was almost doomed from the start and compelling evidence has now been revealed regarding his tenure in Germany.

Erik ten Hag's disaster spell included 'no communication with staff'

Erik ten Hag lasted just three months at Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

Picking up just one competitive win - a German Cup tie victory against fourth-division side Sonnenhof Großaspach - Ten Hag's failings haven't been helped by the apparent lack of backing he had received.

But according to German publication BILD, the 55-year-old was never truly trusted in his role and was unaware that the club planned to bring in Lucas Vaquez, nor make him club captain for the new season.

Lucas Vazquez says goodbye to the Real Madrid fans following his final appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Ajax boss is also accused of interfering with the club's planning and recruitment, supposedly proposing players represented by the same agency as himself, SEG. Ten Hag recruited a number of SEG clients at Manchester United, whilst several played under him in the Netherlands.

The atmosphere within the club is also alleged to have been extremely cold, with reports suggesting Ten Hag also did not get along with anyone at the club, not even staff he hand-picked and brought to Germany.

Erik ten Hag is now without a job once more after leaving Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag was doomed from the start given the mass exodus following previous coach Xabi Alonso's departure.

Nine players left the club across the summer and the 2023-24 Bundesliga winners now appear a long way from their recent former glories.