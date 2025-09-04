Ex-Manchester United coach's disastrously short tenure reveals shocking backroom revelations: report
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lasted just three months at Bayer Leverkusen
Erik ten Hag's torrid spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen has been laid bare by German media.
The former Manchester United boss lasted just three games before being relieved of his duties, marking yet another disastrous managerial spell.
After high-profile stars Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie all left for the Premier League, Ten Hag was almost doomed from the start and compelling evidence has now been revealed regarding his tenure in Germany.
Erik ten Hag's disaster spell included 'no communication with staff'
Picking up just one competitive win - a German Cup tie victory against fourth-division side Sonnenhof Großaspach - Ten Hag's failings haven't been helped by the apparent lack of backing he had received.
But according to German publication BILD, the 55-year-old was never truly trusted in his role and was unaware that the club planned to bring in Lucas Vaquez, nor make him club captain for the new season.
The former Ajax boss is also accused of interfering with the club's planning and recruitment, supposedly proposing players represented by the same agency as himself, SEG. Ten Hag recruited a number of SEG clients at Manchester United, whilst several played under him in the Netherlands.
The atmosphere within the club is also alleged to have been extremely cold, with reports suggesting Ten Hag also did not get along with anyone at the club, not even staff he hand-picked and brought to Germany.
In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag was doomed from the start given the mass exodus following previous coach Xabi Alonso's departure.
Nine players left the club across the summer and the 2023-24 Bundesliga winners now appear a long way from their recent former glories.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
