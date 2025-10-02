Manchester City target Bayern Munich attacker with Premier League pedigree: report

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may soon have another new attacker at his disposal

Manchester City are said to be eyeing up one of Bayern Munich’s primary talents, according to a fresh report.

The Sky Blues embarked on a significant recruitment drive in January and again in the summer, following their first trophyless season since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016.

Nevertheless, with those new faces still settling in, the Manchester-based club are already looking ahead to their next targets.

Manchester City to battle with Real Madrid for Bayern Munich man

Guardiola managed Xabi Alonso at Bayern Munich – he could soon be battling the now-Real Madrid boss for one of the German giants' top talents

Guardiola’s side have not bounced straight back to their unbeatable selves, having already slipped five points behind current champions Liverpool, with just six games played.

That may be part of the reason the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium are looking for fresh talent to add to the Catalan coach’s squad.

Michael Olise hit the ground running at Bayern last season (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, City are eyeing up Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who has impressed in Germany since his move from Crystal Palace.

As ever with someone showing promise on the biggest stages in Europe, Spanish giants Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring the situation.

The 23-year-old scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists in all competitions in his debut Die Roten campaign – landing himself 30th spot in the recent Ballon d’Or rankings for his efforts.

Olise is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029, with no report of a release clause contained within his current deal.

Olise is already Premier League proven from his time with Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, posting numbers like Olise did last season, and kicking off this season in similarly devastating fashion with 11 goal involvements in just nine games, combined with his age, was always going to provoke the big guns into testing the waters.

In Bayern, however, Olise finds himself already employed by a big player on the European scene, who will not be intimidated by their peers’ interest.

Nevertheless, the increased riches potentially being dangled in front of the London-born Frenchman could still prove to be unsettling.

Olise is valued at €100m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester City next face Brentford, when Premier League action returns this weekend.