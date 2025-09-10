'Florian Wirtz has to mature quickly, he has to adapt to the pace of the Premier League' Liverpool legend Didi Hamann issues stark warning to young Germany star

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann warns Florian Wirtz that he must adapt quickly to the demands of English football after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Germany international arrived at Liverpool with high expectations following his standout performances at Bayer Leverkusen, but Hamann believes Wirtz – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – has found the transition tougher than expected.

“He’s got to adapt to the pace of the game,” Hamann tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Grosvenor Casino. “It’s more physical, it’s quicker, free kicks are not given as easily as in Germany, and you’ve got to mature.

Wirtz rose to worldwide prominence during his glittering spell at Bayer Leverkusen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s still a young player, but when you come to England you have to mature – and he’s got to mature quickly,” Hamann continues, admitting that Wirtz’s early outings in a Liverpool shirt have left plenty to be desired, with only fleeting moments of quality.

“The first four games, I watched them all, have been very disappointing. The first bit of light I saw was the second half against Arsenal, where he had two or three situations where I think he helped the team, he affected the game in a positive way going forward. But apart from that, it’s been very underwhelming and the games he’s played have passed him by. He very rarely took part.”

Arne Slot is seeking to defend the Premier League crown won during his first season at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Hamann, Wirtz’s self-belief has dipped. “I think what happens now is the confidence is low and, in a way, he tries too hard because he works a lot against the ball,” he says, having won six major trophies during his time at Anfield, including two FA Cups, the UEFA Cup and the Champions League.

“Whereas I think sometimes he’s got to be smart and maybe have a bit of a breather, because that’s the way he plays. But you want him to use his energy going forward.”

Despite his concerns, Hamann has praised the youngster’s attitude, after his nine-figure move over the summer made him the fifth most expensive player of all time – before Alexander Isak surpassed him on that list.

“He wants to earn the respect of the players; you only get that by working when you’re not playing well,” Hamann says. “At least he works, which shows he’s a good character, a good kid. But he’s got to start affecting the game going forward. So far he hasn’t really done that and I hope it happens quickly because it’s four games now.”

Didi Hamann won plenty on Merseyside (Image credit: Alamy)

With Liverpool manager Arne Slot desperate to defend Liverpool’s Premier League crown with a team built in his own design, it is felt that Wirtz is under pressure to start delivering soon.

“If he doesn’t pick up in the next two or three games, there might be a situation where the manager says, maybe I’ve got to give him a bit of a break,” says Hamann. “I don’t think Slot will worry too much because he sees him in training, he knows how good he is. But the outside pressure is not to be underestimated.”