Germany World Cup 2026 squad: Julian Nagelsmann's selection for October's qualifiers

The Germany World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up.

The four-time winners are looking to get their World Cup 2026 qualification truly underway with fixtures against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Julian Nagelsmann's side went winless for four consecutive games earlier this year, with their last loss coming against Slovakia in their opening qualifying game.

Every member of their squad for their October qualifiers, bar two, currently play their football in Germany.

Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade, who both moved to the Premier League this summer for a combined £180 million, are the only two members of the squad who play outside of Germany.

They've both had contrasting starts to life in England, with Wirtz yet to show his full potential and Woltemade hitting the ground running and being named Newcastle's Player of the Month for September.

There's no space for Leroy Sane, who has not been called up for two squads in a row. Antonio Rudiger also doesn't make the squad, after picking up a muscle injury in September that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Squad

Germany World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenehim)

GK: Alexander Nubel (VfB Stuttgart)

GK: Finn Dhamen (Augsburg)

DF: Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

DF: David Raum (RB Leipzig)

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig)

DF: Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MF: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

MF: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

MF: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

MF: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz 05)

MF: Aleksander Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)

MF: Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart)

MF: Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Jamie Lewling (VfB Stuttgart)

FW: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Nick Woltemade (Newcastle)

FW: Jonathan Burkardt (Eintract Frankfurt)

Fixtures and results

October 13: Northern Ireland vs Germany, Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland

October 10: Germany vs Luxembourg, Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

September 7: Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany

September 4: Slovakia 2-0 Germany, Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

June 8: Germany 0-2 France, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

June 4: Germany 1-2 Portugal, Allianz Arean, Munich, Germany

March 23: Germany 3-3 Italy, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

March 20: Italy 1-2 Germany, San Siro, Milan, Italy

Manager

Who is Germany's manager?

Julian Nagelsmann is in charge of Die Mannschaft (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 28, Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history when he took charge of Hoffenheim.

A staple of German football, Nagelsmann's style relies on gegenpressing when his team lose the ball. On the ball, his teams often try and dominate possession.

He is ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, and will be looking to add to the three trophies he won with Bayern Munich in his two-year stint.

Germany's Star Player

Who is Germany's star player?

Florian Wirtz of Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

He may not have come to life in a Liverpool shirt just yet, but Florian Wirtz is still one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

Ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, Wirtz will undoubtedly find his form eventually, and when with Germany, he usually performs some of his best stuff.

With no Jamal Musiala for the foreseeable future, Wirtz has the opportunity to cement himself and Germany's main number 10 ahead of the World Cup.

Predicted XI

Formation 4-2-3-1

GK: Oliver Baymann

RB: David Raum

CB: Jonathan Tah

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck

LB: Ridle Baku

DM: Joshua Kimmich

DM: Angelo Stiller

RW: Serge Gnabry

AM: Florian Wirtz

LW: Karim Adeyemi

ST: Nick Woltemade