Harry Kane has the go-ahead for his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane has received the green light for his glorious return to N17.

Over the course of 19 years at Tottenham, as a boy and a man, the England captain wrote himself in Lilywhites folklore as a legend of the club, breaking the all-time scoring record with 280 goals in 435 games before he became Bayern Munich's record signing in 2023.

But with Kane linked with a return ever since hinting in his goodbye message that he'd be open to moving back, links have refused to die down.

Bayern Munich obligation gives Harry Kane green light for sensational Tottenham return

Vincent Kompany is reworking his squad this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, Kane has been a phenomenal success in German football, netting 91 times in his first 100 appearances for Die Roten.

Back when he left North London in 2023, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy agreed a clause in the forward's departure that his club should have first refusal when Kane made his next move – and the tentative first steps of that may be falling into place with Bayern Munich's latest move.

Daniel Levy agreed a buy-back option on Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Jackson has agreed a move to Bayern after all.

The Senegalese hitman agreed a switch to Bavaria days ago, only for Chelsea to pull the plug due to Liam Delap picking up a hamstring injury at the weekend – but now, the Blues have made a u-turn, with Romano confirming that Bayern have agreed the “new element” of an obligation to buy Jackson.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jackson is just 24 years old and though FourFourTwo expects him to act as a backup to Kane this season, the Leytonstone-born poacher is now 32, with two years left on his contract.

It is more than feasible that Bayern look to offload Kane next year at the age of 33, with Jackson then given the role of being the club's first-choice no.9 – with Spurs at the front of the queue – though FourFourTwo understands that Bayern are in no rush to plan for such an eventuality, and that Kane will have other options for his next move.

Nicolas Jackson is Bayern-bound at long last (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only does it remain more than possible that Kane extends at Bayern, given his stunning form since his move to he continent, FourFourTwo understands that once the England captain does decide to make the final move of his career, a Stateside switch to Major League Soccer could be on the cards, with Kane interested in pursuing a career in America.

Jackson is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.