Nainggolan and Pjanic not for sale, insists Pallotta

Roma president James Pallotta has reiterated that the club's top stars Miralem Pjanic and Radja Nainggolan will not be sold at the end of the season.

The Bosnia and Belgium internationals have developed a fine partnership in Roma's midfield, helping the capital club secure a Champions League return for next season.

Pjanic has been involved in 21 goals this term (10 goals, 11 assists) - more than any other player with the Giallorossi and has reportedly attracted attention from Juventus and Chelsea, who are also thought to be keen on Nainggolan as they begin to prepare for life under three-time Scudetto-winning coach Antonio Conte.

However, after the pair were on the scoresheet in Sunday's 3-0 win over Chievo, Pallotta will not entertain the idea of tearing out the heart of his team.

"I have already said that we will not sell Pjanic and Nainggolan," Pallotta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I want to see them continue in the jersey of Roma."

Pjanic himself refused to commit his future to the Stadio Olimpico before the end of the season.

"I have a contract until 2018," he is quoted by Roma's official website.

"You never know in football but I enjoy playing with my team-mates here. We still have the final match of the season to play but nevertheless I'm happy at Roma."