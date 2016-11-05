Nainggolan back to his usual warrior self - Spalletti

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has taken the time to praise Radja Nainggolan ahead of Sunday's Serie A match against Bologna and feels the dynamic midfielder is back to his usual best.

Nainggolan received his fair share of criticism after a number of underwhelming performances earlier this campaign and he was left out of the Belgium squad by Roberto Martinez this week.

Nevertheless, Spalletti is adamant the 28-year-old has left his struggles behind him and is ready to lead the way for Roma once more.

"I think he is the Nainggolan we want now, the fighter we all want to see," Spalletti told reporters.

"He is his usual warrior self again, that is something he can instil in others and something we should all learn from.

"Besides the goals he has scored recently, he has been doing both the jobs I have asked him to do. His starting position is in the hole but he drops back into a defensive midfield role when our opponents have the ball, then breaks forward again into space. He harries the opposition and makes it hard for them to start moves.

"He had a couple of games when he played below his usual level. That can happen and when it does your team-mates need to help you out. But he is in good shape again now."