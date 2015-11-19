Nainggolan mistaken for a terrorist

Police were called to an Antwerp hotel after guests mistook Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan for a terrorist.

Belgium international Nainggolan was staying at the Radisson Blu Astrid Hotel in the city following the cancellation of the international friendly against Spain due to security fears in the wake of the attacks on Paris on Friday which killed 129 people and injured hundreds more.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old, who sports numerous tattoos as well as a blond mohawk hairstyle, found himself coming under police scrutiny himself after they were called by alarmed residents on Tuesday.

"Some customers at the hotel thought I looked threatening," said Nainggolan. "Luckily the police recognised me quickly. I then had a photo with the officers."