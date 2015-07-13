Nainggolan pens new Roma contract

Radja Nainggolan has signed a new five-year deal with Roma, ending talk of a transfer elsewhere.

The Belgium midfielder, who became a full Roma player last month after the Serie A club bought Cagliari's share of the player, had been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Nainggolan's previous contract had been due to expire in 2018, but he has now put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2020.

Having established himself as an integral part of Roma's first team, the 27-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions last season as Rudi Garcia's side again finished second in Serie A behind Juventus.