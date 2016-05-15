Naldo leaves Wolfsburg for Schalke

Schalke have secured the services of experienced defender Naldo from Wolfsburg on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has signed a contract with the Gelsenkirchen side until June 2018 with an option for an additional season.

"We immediately looked into it when we heard Naldo was available," Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel commented on the capture of the centre-back.

"It was very important to add such an experienced player to our young and talented team."

Naldo enjoyed a seven-year spell with Werder Bremen before joining Wolfsburg in 2012. He has since made over 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club, while also winning the DFB-Pokal in 2015, but is looking forward to a new challenge.

"I had a great time at Wolfsburg with plenty of success," the defender stated.

"I will always have a place in my heart for Wolfsburg, but I am really looking forward to the challenge at Schalke."