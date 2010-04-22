Name your all-time England XI in aid of Everyman

Well-known football faces including Jimmy Bullard and Kevin Davies have already submitted their choices, which are available to view at keepyoureyeontheball.org.

The fundraiser is being launched as part of Everyman’s ‘Keep Your Eye On The Ball’ initiative which is celebrating 10 years since its 2000 inauguration.

It was created in partnership with The Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association to raise awareness of prostate and testicular cancers within the football community.

Venables, who joins a long list of football icons including Teddy Sheringham, Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch to support the campaign, has to remain tight-lipped on his own selection until the competition closes on June 1.

Participants who submit the same team as Venables will be entered into a draw to win a retro England goalkeeper shirt signed by Gordon Banks and a private Wembley stadium tour for their top XI friends.

“Every football supporter across the country has debated and argued over who would make the greatest England XI of all time. This competition gives fans the opportunity to get their opinion heard while also raising money for a vital cause,” said Venables.

“It’s a fantastic way to mark 10 years of ‘Keep Your Eye On The Ball’ which is doing a remarkable job highlighting important health issues in a way that will actually make men take note.”

The website will be updated regularly with the top XI teams of high profile football supporters. Current XIs on the website include those of Everyman ambassadors Neil Harris and his Millwall team-mates, Matt Duke and Jimmy Bullard of Hull City, Bolton Wanderers striker Kevin Davies and Manchester City legend Dennis Tueart.

The money raised from the competition will go directly into funding research at the charity’s Everyman Centre - Europe's first and only centre dedicated to male cancer research and part of The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR).

