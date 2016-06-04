Nani backs Mourinho for United success

Former Manchester United winger Nani has backed new manager and compatriot Jose Mourinho to bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

Nani was one of Alex Ferguson's players to be moved on by Louis van Gaal when he replaced David Moyes, but the Dutchman's revolution failed to bring consistent results.

Van Gaal paid the ultimate price for that after United failed to qualify for next season's Champions League with a fifth-place finish in the Premier League in 2015-16, though he did lead them to an FA Cup triumph.

But Nani says United have finally found the right manager to bring the glory days back to the club in Mourinho, who will be tasked with re-establishing United as the dominant force they were in England under Ferguson.

"He is a fantastic manager – the best in the world in the last years," he said.

"He has done well in England in the past. We know he can always produce something at every team he goes to and we hope he will help Manchester United to win titles again."

Nani, who took on some of his old United team-mates in Chris Smalling and Wayne Rooney in Portugal's 1-0 loss to England on Friday, also offered his thoughts on the latter's future for club and country.

The debate rages on where Rooney's best position for England is ahead of Euro 2016, with the form of Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy and the England captain's strong form for United in midfield leaving manager Roy Hodgson with a variety of options.

But Nani said Rooney will be a key contributor no matter where he plays, having seen him fill a range of roles in their time together at United.

"I played with him for many years so I know what Wayne can do on the pitch," Nani said.

"I saw him ply on the left wing, the right wing, striker. I saw him a little bit more down in midfield. I am not surprised to see him more in midfield.

"He has a lot of qualities. It is different to midfield than to play striker but of course he is a great player and any time he can do something great for England."