Nani eager for improving Valencia to tackle Real Madrid

Nani is embracing the daunting challenge of facing Real Madrid on Wednesday as Valencia bid to continue their LaLiga recovery.

Los Che have won three, drawn two and lost only two of their last seven league games, beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home last time out, with Nani opening the scoring, to sit seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The visit of the title-chasing league leaders to Mestalla represents a major threat to the tentative progress being made under Voro, who replaced Cesare Prandelli as head coach in December.

Portugal forward Nani, though, is undeterred by the scale of the task at hand.

"To tell the truth, I am looking forward to this game," he told Omnisport.

"It is something to enjoy. You play against a big team. It is a team I have played against in the past and it was a different challenge," he added, Nani having been somewhat harshly dismissed playing for Manchester United against Madrid in the 2012-13 Champions League's round of 16.

"At the moment it's one more game and a game we will try to win. It is a game to enjoy and do your best and be satisfied at the end with what you produced on the pitch."

Nani, who will be going up against his Portugal team-mate and fellow former United player Cristiano Ronaldo, joined Valencia from Fenerbahce in July.