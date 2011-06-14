Nani interested in playing for Mourinho

The 24-year-old has just enjoyed his best season at Old Trafford to date, with his nine goals and 14 assists helping the Red Devils to their 19th league title.

The Portuguese international’s impressive individual form throughout the season also earned him a spot in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and on the shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year.

Despite staking a definite claim to be an instant starter at United, Nani often found himself benched in the Champions League, only appearing as a substitute in the final against Barcelona.

Yet the wide-man insists he is satisfied with life in Manchester, but does admit to being flattered at interest shown in him by other clubs.

"I am fine at Manchester United, but it is good to hear there are other clubs interested," Nani explained.

Nani continued to reiterate that he is content with life under Sir Alex Ferguson, but left the door open for a possibility to work with three-time Champions League winning Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

“Would I like to work under Mourinho? Yes, but at this moment I am fine at Manchester United. It was a very positive season for Manchester United, and my best individual campaign.”

Mourinho has been touted as a possible replacement for Ferguson in the Old Trafford hot seat when the Scot retires from management.

