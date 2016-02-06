Nani not interested in money-spinning China move

Fenerbahce winger Nani was uninterested in a move to the Chinese Super League because he wants to win honours with the Turkish club.

Last week, Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim claimed he rejected an offer of €20million from an unnamed Chinese team for the former Manchester United man.

A host of high-profile names, including Jackson Martinez, Ramires and Fredy Guarin recently made switches to the rapidly expanding league, which has seen its transfer record broken three times in a little over a week.

Nani, who joined Fener from United during the close-season and has eight goals in 29 appearances this term, had no desire to join their number

"Both for our club and even for me, this was a huge bid in economic terms," the 29-year-old Portugal international told Fenerbahce's official website.

"But I look at this offer - the first goal is not to win money. I want to achieve my goals in football.

"I came here with some goals and some targets. I saw love here and people have been very good to me from the first day.

"I have certain goals that I want to achieve with the team and I do not want to leave them halfway through the season.

"Both individual goals and team goals – I will not leave here until I reach them. I hope everything goes well and we can contribute to the history of this club together."

Fenerbahce are five points clear of Besiktas at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, although they have played three games more than their Istanbul neighbours and suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at Antalyaspor on Friday.

Vitor Pereira's team failed to progress from the group stage of the Europa League having fallen in the preliminary stages of the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk, who sold Alex Teixeira to Jiangsu Suning for a CSL-record €50m this week.