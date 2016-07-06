Nani revels in 'historic moment'

Nani declared Portugal's 2-0 Euro 2016 semi-final win over Wales "a historic moment for our country".

The 29-year-old signed for Valencia this week and shone on the international stage, scoring his side's second goal after Cristiano Ronaldo had broken the deadlock.

Nani revealed that, despite it being his third goal of the tournament, he was so taken aback by netting that he failed to have a celebration planned.

"It's a weird feeling [to have scored]," he told UEFA.com. "It was a surprise goal; it was instinct.

"I didn't even have time to prepare my celebration. I just wanted to celebrate and dedicate the goal to my family who were there in the stands.

"I'm very happy to play my part and help our national team. It's an honour to represent our country – this amazing national team that's doing an excellent job.

"At this moment we have to celebrate, because it’s an amazing moment. It’s a historic moment for our country. And we have to celebrate."

Fernando Santos' side will meet hosts France or world champions Germany in the final and Nani added: "We cannot pick and choose our opponent. We have to believe in ourselves and play our best."