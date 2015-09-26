Nantes 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Champions complete stirring second-half comeback

Paris Saint-Germain fought back from a half-time deficit to overcome Nantes 4-1 at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday.

Yacine Bammou's header puts the hosts in front early on and only the woodwork spared PSG from being 2-0 down at the break.

It was a different story after the interval, though, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic kickstarted a stirring comeback, with substitute Edinson Cavani's header - his eighth goal in just 10 appearances this season - putting the visitors ahead.

Angel Di Maria's excellent lobbed finish preceded Serge Aurier's equally impressive volley to ensure Laurent Blanc's men will finish the weekend top of Ligue 1.

Nantes, meanwhile, remain just above the bottom three, with seven points from their opening seven games.

Kevin Trapp was called into action early on to deny Birama Toure but Nantes found themselves ahead soon after.

Both Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa wasted chances to clear following a corner and Valentin Rongier's cross was headed in emphatically by Bammou.

The home side were brimming with confidence and Bammou came within inches of a second as he glanced a header onto the base of the near post following Alejandro Bedoya's cross.

PSG grew into the half but chances were at a premium, with Di Maria's deflected effort from distance as close as they came before the break.

Ibrahimovic was captured by television cameras attempting to rally his side just before they returned for the second half and the Sweden star promptly dragged the champions onto level terms.

Kurzawa's quick throw-in allowed Pastore time to cross and Ibrahimovic scrambled the ball home from close range.

Pastore almost gave Ibrahimovic the chance of another tap-in after being played in by Marco Verratti and the former Barcelona striker headed Di Maria's enticing cross over the crossbar as Blanc's side assumed control of the game.

Cavani - less than 10 minutes after his introduction - made their territorial dominance count in the 73rd minute, glancing Di Maria's free-kick past Remy Riou with a well-timed header.

And Di Maria added the third just five minutes later, latching onto Pastore's long pass over the top of the defence before expertly lifting the ball over the onrushing Riou.

Aurier added late gloss to the scoreline as he hooked in Pastore's corner from close range with his back to goal.