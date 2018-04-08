Napoli 2 Chievo 1: Milik and Diawara rescue Serie A title bid at the death

Amadou Diawara's superb last-ditch strike earned Napoli a dramatic 2-1 win over Chievo to keep their Serie A title bid alive at Stadio San Paolo.

The home side were facing a shock defeat when Stefano Sorrentino saved Dries Mertens' penalty and Mariusz Stepinski fired Chievo in front, before substitute Arkadiusz Milik nodded Napoli back level a minute from the end of normal time.

There did not look to be time for Maurizio Sarri's men to find the winner they so desperately needed but, with just seconds left, the ball dropped for Diawara to finish coolly, sparking mass celebrations among the supporters as Napoli remain within four points of champions and league leaders Juventus at the summit.