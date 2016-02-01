Napoli bring in Sampdoria defender Regini

Napoli have completed the loan signing of left-back Vasco Regini from Serie A counterparts Sampdoria.

The 25-year-old will spend the rest of this season with league leaders Napoli, who then have the option to turn the switch into a permanent transfer.

Regini, a former Italy Under-21 international, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria this term - including playing 90 minutes in their 4-2 home loss to Napoli last month.

"Napoli makes official the signing of Vasco Regini from Sampdoria," read a statement on Napoli's official website.

"The defender arrives at the Azzuri on loan with an option to buy."

Regini swaps a relegation battle for the title race as he leaves Sampdoria fourth bottom of Serie A.