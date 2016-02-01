Napoli bring in Sampdoria defender Regini
Vasco Regini has left Sampdoria to join Napoli on loan, with the Serie A leaders able to complete a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Napoli have completed the loan signing of left-back Vasco Regini from Serie A counterparts Sampdoria.
The 25-year-old will spend the rest of this season with league leaders Napoli, who then have the option to turn the switch into a permanent transfer.
Regini, a former Italy Under-21 international, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria this term - including playing 90 minutes in their 4-2 home loss to Napoli last month.
"Napoli makes official the signing of Vasco Regini from Sampdoria," read a statement on Napoli's official website.
"The defender arrives at the Azzuri on loan with an option to buy."
Regini swaps a relegation battle for the title race as he leaves Sampdoria fourth bottom of Serie A.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.