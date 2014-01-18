Napoli close to sealing Jorginho deal

The 22-year-old arrived in Naples for a medical on Saturday ahead of the proposed move, but head coach Benitez does not expect the deal to be completed in time for him to feature at Bologna on Sunday.

Jorginho has made 19 starts in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals, as Verona have climbed into sixth in Serie A at the halfway stage.

"It's not easy in January and if we find the right players, like Jorginho, then we'll take them," Benitez said.

"There aren't many around like him and we are seeking top level men. January is no time to run risks.

"We all know that Jorginho is here but we must still wait to finalise his contract.

"We need a little more time to do. So he will not be available for Bologna.

"But Jorginho is useful for both the present and the future, and knows Italian football."

Jorginho's last appearance for Verona looks set to be last Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Napoli in Serie A.