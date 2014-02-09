Napoli loanee Reina ignoring transfer talk

The 31-year-old joined Napoli on a season-long loan from Liverpool in July after the Merseyside club signed Simon Mignolet from Sunderland.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reported to be weighing up a move for the Spain international when his spell in Naples ends.

But Reina has revealed that he is in the dark as to where he will be playing next term, and for the time being is not paying any attention to transfer talk.

He told Marca: "I don't know where I'll be next year, but my plan is to enjoy this season and do a good job. Then I'll have to go to Liverpool and make a decision.

"They have to explain to me what their intentions are, but I'm not currently up to speed on all of the possible offers which might come in, because that's a job for my agent.

"My future is here, in Italy, and we'll see what happens in June."