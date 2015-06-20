Napoli swoop for Valdifiori

Napoli have completed their first piece of business ahead of the new Serie A season with the signing of Empoli midfielder Mirko Valdifiori.

The 29-year-old midfielder sealed the move to San Paolo on Saturday after completing a medical at the club's training ground, president Aurelio de Laurentiis confirming the deal on Twitter.

Valdifiori's switch sees him link up with former manager Maurizio Sarri, the head coach having joined from Empoli to replace the outgoing Rafael Benitez.

After helping Empoli to promotion in 2013-14, Valdifiori impressed in his first Serie A campaign last season as the club retained their top-flight status - eventually finishing eight points clear of safety in 15th.

His domestic form caught the eye of Italy coach Antonio Conte and Valdifiori was handed his international debut in the 1-1 draw with England in March.