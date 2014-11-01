Napoli's Benitez calls for focus to be on football

This weekend's game has a sad overtone after May's Coppa Italia final between Fiorentina and Napoli in Rome saw a Roma fan accused of shooting dead Napoli supporter Ciro Esposito, who was killed walking towards the Stadio Olimpico.

With concerns of retribution from Napoli fans, Benitez hopes that events on the pitch will provide a fitting memorial to Esposito.

"I believe the two clubs, the managers, everyone who is involved in this beautiful show that is football have done exactly what needed to be done: talk only about football," said Benitez.

"I believe the best way to pay our respects to Ciro Esposito is for all of us to keep on talking about a beautiful football match.

"We want to talk about an amazing play, a piece of skill, a goal, that will be the most important message.

"That's how you honour the memory of Ciro, talking about what so many people love in Italy, good football."

Napoli are seventh in the Serie A standings, seven points adrift of co-leaders Roma.