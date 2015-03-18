Napoli's Maggio retires from Italy duty
Christian Maggio has closed the chapter on his career with Italy after announcing his retirement from international duty.
The Napoli defender, 33, has made 34 appearances for the national team, most recently in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Spain in March 2014.
Maggio, part of the squad that reached the Euro 2012 final, confirmed the news in a press conference on Wednesday, as Napoli prepared for their UEFA Europa League last 16 second leg tie against Dynamo Moscow.
"It was a difficult decision for me because I have represented the national team for seven years but now I have decided to leave it," he said.
"In every football player's career comes the moment you must make these choices, the national team is a chapter closed.
"I experienced so many emotions with the national team and I thank them for all the joys of these seven years but it is a choice that I have taken after time."
Maggio's contract with Napoli expires at the end of the season, but the full-back refused to discuss any speculation surrounding his future, with rumours growing of a possible move to Inter.
"The renewal is not my priority, I just want to do well and get as far as possible in all three competitions," he added.
