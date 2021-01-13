Nascimento: Every victory gives us more confidence

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento says his side gain more and more confidence after every victory.

The Brazilians extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to 10 games following their 2-0 victory over Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this past weekend.

Masandawana currently sit at the summit of the league table with 24 points after 10 games and have conceded only five goals in the process.

‘I think we have a team that all helps in marking without the ball, that makes things easier for the defenders,’ Nascimento told his club’s official website.

‘At the end of the day, it is a team collective to defend and we have been doing that and it is our mission to make sure we continue.’

Nascimento has formed a formidable partnership in defence with Kenya defender Brian Onyango, who joined Masandawana as a free agent during the off-season.

‘With each game that passes our relationship gets better, he is a player with great potential,’ Nascimento said about Onyango.

With fixtures coming through thick and fast in January for Sundowns, Nascimento will be hoping his side can maintain their streak of not conceding goals, while collecting maximum points along the way.

‘With every game that passes, I feel that the team is more confident, the victories bring confidence and, for us, it is to go out there and play well for the club and the supporters who are at home and can’t be at the stadium,’ he concluded.