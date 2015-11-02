Nasri and Silva miss Manchester City training

David Silva and Samir Nasri are expected to miss Manchester City's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday after sitting out training on Monday.

Silva has not featured for City since suffering an ankle injury on Spain duty, while a hamstring problem has kept Nasri out of action since the 5-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini hoped to have both attacking midfielders available for the encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but it looks unlikely that either will now travel to Spain.

"There was no David Silva or Samir Nasri, meaning the creative duo are unlikely to travel later today," City stated on their official website.

There was better news concerning Fabian Delph and Gael Clichy, however, with both having trained with the squad after working to recover from respective hamstring and ankle problems.

Pellegrini is due to confirm the his travelling squad at a media conference later on Monday.