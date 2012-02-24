Nasri: Arsenal need to win ugly to end drought

Nasri switched North London for Manchester last summer, moving to Roberto Mancini's title-chasing side for a reported fee in the region of £25 million.

However the 24-year-old wants the Gunners to end their barren spell of silverware, but believes in order to do so Arsene Wenger's men need to mix their skill and technical ability with mental strength and resolve.

"In football, sometimes it’s good to win ugly – you don’t always have to play good football to win," Nasri said, as reported by the Telegraph.

"Arsenal play good football, but after seven years, they don’t win so that’s difficult for them. We did it [won ugly] against Aston Villa and Porto, but the problem is that everyone is used to 5-1 and 6-1 victories and, in a season, you have moments where you don’t feel the same way.

"It’s important to win points and win games and that’s what we have done."

Despite a rocky relationship with Arsenal fans after his acrimonious transfer, the Frenchman wishes success upon his old club, although does not regret his move north.

"I wanted Arsenal to win the FA Cup or something because I have respect for the players there and the manager.

"I don’t want Arsenal to fall down. But I have never doubted that I made the right choice in coming here. We are top of the league and still on course for the Europa League, so I’m really happy.

"At Arsenal, I was playing a little bit higher up the pitch but here we are 4-4-2, so you have to work more defensively. It’s not the same, so you need time to settle."

