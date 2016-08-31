Nasri completes loan switch to Sevilla

Former France midfielder Samir Nasri has joined Europa League holders Sevilla on loan from Manchester City.

Nasri will spend the remainder of the season at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, although the loan agreement does not feature an option for Sevilla to buy – suggesting the player might still have a future under Pep Guardiola.

Playing their first season with coach Jorge Sampaoli at the helm, Sevilla have lost creative talents Ever Banega and Yevhen Konoplyanka to Inter and Schalke respectively, meaning Nasri will have a vital role in countering those losses as they return to Champions League action.

Los Rojiblancos have been drawn alongside Serie A champions Juventus, Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage of Europe's premier club competition.

it's been a pleassure thanks to everyone in the club and the fans for the 5 amazing years and wish you best of luck for the seasonAugust 31, 2016

Nasri, 29, joined City from Arsenal in August 2011 and was a key member of the side that won that season's Premier League title – the club's first top-flight crown for 44 years.

The ex-Marseille man's performances fell away during 2012-13 before he found resurgent form under Sampaoli's Chilean compatriot Manuel Pellegrini the following season, scoring in both the 3-1 League Cup final triumph over Sunderland at Wembley and a 2-0 win over West Ham on the final day of the season which saw the Premier League return to Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately for Nasri and City, history repeated itself with another slump and the Frenchman found himself on the periphery during an injury-ravaged 2015-16 campaign.

After scoring to secure a home win over West Brom last season, Nasri suggested the incoming Guardiola would be "lucky" to have him in his side, only for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss to banish him from pre-season training with the first team due to being overweight.

The playmaker made his first appearance under Guardiola as City beat West Ham 3-1 to preserve their 100 per cent start in the Premier League, but he follows Joe Hart and Wilfried Bony in making a deadline-day loan exit as Guardiola streamlines his squad.

England goalkeeper Hart and Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony have moved to Torino and Stoke City respectively, while France centre-back Eliaquim Mangala is tipped to join Nasri in LaLiga with a temporary switch to Valencia.

In all competitions, Nasri has represented City 176 times and scored 27 goals.