Nasri heads France injury worries for friendly

"We still have some little problems," coach Laurent Blanc told reporters at France's training camp in the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday.

Manchester City midfielder Nasri is suffering from a knee injury.

"[The knee injury] is a tricky one that he picked up while playing," said Blanc.

Newcastle United holding midfielder Yohan Cabaye and Olympique Marseille forward Loic Remy have groin pains, while Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has a thigh problem.

"We'll assess the situation tonight or tomorrow morning and we will then see if we need to reinforce the squad," said Blanc, who confirmed Eric Abidal would join the squad only on Thursday after reaching an agreement with Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

Under the terms of the agreement, defender Abidal will sit on the bench in the King's Cup with Barca before joining the French squad.

"But he won't play France v USA," said Blanc.

France, who have qualified for the Euro 2012 finals, take on Belgium in another friendly at the Stade de France next Tuesday before travelling to Bremen to face Germany in February 2012.