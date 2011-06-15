Nasri set for Arsenal contract talks

The French international is out of contract with the Gunners next summer and is a reported transfer target for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

With reports suggesting that the former Marseille player was unwilling to discuss terms on a new contract, it was thought that 23-year-old’s was seeking a move away from Emirates Stadium.

However, Nasri’s representative Alain Migliaccio has dismissed reports suggesting that talks had broken down between the two parties and has claimed that discussions are ongoing regarding a new contract.

"I want to clarify that there has been no break with the Gunners over the contract's renewal and we should meet again soon with Arsene Wenger,” he Migliaccio told calciomercatoweb.

"There are a few clubs interested in Samir, but it is useless to name them.

"Before listening to other teams, we need and we want to talk with Arsenal."

