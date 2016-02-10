Nasri would love to finish career at Manchester City

Manchester City winger Samir Nasri has revealed he would love to finish his career with the Premier League club.

The 28-year-old, who is closing in on a return from a serious thigh injury which has kept him out of action since October, signed from Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth £25 million in August 2011.

Nasri has been impressed by how City have continued to develop since his arrival and would be keen on a long-term stay with a team he thinks are on track to become the world's biggest.

"This club is doing everything to be the most dominant in the world," he told City's official website.

"We have an ambitious owner who tries to improve the team and facilities every single year.

"I have a great relationship with the chairman. It is not just City, with all the clubs around the world it is like one big family. There are so many exciting things happening here.

"You never know what will happen in football, but it would be a pleasure to finish my career at City."

The ex-France international cannot wait to return to the pitch to rekindle relationships with City's established stars and form new ones with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, who signed at the start of the season.

"It is something I am looking forward to," added Nasri. "I have a special connection with David [Silva] and Yaya [Toure] in midfield because we have played together for so many years and we are technical players.

"Kevin and Raheem have brought even more quality to the team and I am looking forward to playing alongside them.

"I know Raheem a little bit more than Kevin because he arrived a bit earlier and Raheem has been saying I need to get back so I can play tiki-taka with him."

Nasri has won the Premier League twice as well as picking up a League Cup winners' medal with City, where is under contract until June 2019.