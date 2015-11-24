Navas has belief in Real Madrid team-mates

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas believes it is not the time for Real Madrid to play the blame game on the back of consecutive Liga defeats.

A 3-2 reverse at Sevilla before the November international break was compounded by a 4-0 thrashing at home to Clasico rivals Barcelona – a result that piled pressure on coach Rafael Benitez.

Club president Florentino Perez offered his support to the beleaguered boss on Monday and, flanking Benitez at a media conference previewing Madrid's Champions League match away to Shakhtar Donetsk, Navas underlined the importance of collective responsibility for a team that enjoyed a 14-match unbeaten run at the start of the season.

"We all know what we have to do. We have to improve the situation," he said. "I believe in all my colleagues. I believe in the team that we have.

"We're a team, when we lose we all lose together; when we win we all win together

"In every team you have good times and you have bad times.

"We didn't play a very good game [against Barcelona]. The responsibility for this is with all of us

"Nobody want this kind of thing to happen but the important thing is to think of the future.

"We know what our objectives are. They are very clear for everyone."