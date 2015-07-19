Navas: I want to be Real's first-choice keeper

Costa Rica international Keylor Navas insisted he is happy at Real Madrid as he bids to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper, despite the potential arrival of Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea.

Real are interested in signing De Gea, who is reportedly ready to swap Manchester for his hometown of Madrid, though it remains unclear whether the La Liga giants will pursue the Spain international after recruiting countryman Kiko Casilla.

Navas was quizzed about the speculation surrounding De Gea after Real kicked off their International Champions Cup campaign with a 7-6 penalty shoot-out loss to Roma in Melbourne on Saturday and told reporters: "My aim is to keep fighting for my place. I want to be the first-choice keeper.

"I have five years left on my contract, I'm very happy to be here and I want to win a lot of trophies.

"I'm very relaxed and have total faith. I wanted to recover from my injury and now I'm back to 100 per cent. Now I have to do what I love which is training at 100 per cent and wait for my opportunity.

"I can only speak about the present and those of us that are here and the desire I have to earn a place in the team."

Navas and Casilla are now seemingly set to compete for the number one position at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015-16, and the former is relishing the challenge.

"He is a great goalkeeper. If Madrid notices him it is because he has great conditions. The competition is good, I have always said that," Navas added.

"Whoever comes to Madrid does so because he has the qualities to do things well. We are going to fight for a spot with humility, but with respect for team-mates, and fighting hard."