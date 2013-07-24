Navas turned down Arsenal move

The Spain international moved to the Etihad Stadium in June, ending a 10-year association with La Liga side Sevilla.

But things could have turned out differently if the 27-year-old had made a different call back in 2010.

"When Arsenal came in it was the year when Sevilla won the Spanish Cup," he said.

"I was still winning things and achieving things at Sevilla and therefore it wasn't the right time to move.

"But we haven't won anything for two or three years and I feel now is the right time to move on.

"I always demand 100 per cent from myself so for that reason it was the right time to go.

"It's an exciting time to be joining City and I'm confident we will enjoy the season and do great things together."

Navas is joined at City by fellow former Sevilla player Alvaro Negredo.

And he is delighted that the forward has joined Manuel Pellegrini's side.

"Obviously I know him well. He scores lots of goals," he continued. "I'm very pleased to see him following me to City.

"It's going to make the transition easier - not only do we have a good relationship on the pitch, we have a good one off it. We have played together so we know each other's game very well.

"We want to try to recreate the partnership in the Premier League. But really it's a team effort - it will be down to all of us if we are going to be successful."