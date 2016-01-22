Navas: We were doing the wrong things under Benitez

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas conceded the players were "doing the wrong things" when Rafael Benitez was in charge of the club.

Benitez lasted just seven months as Madrid coach before being replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane has taken six points from his first two games in charge at the club - with the side scoring 10 goals and conceding just one in the process.

And Navas is conscious of the poor performances the team was putting in under Benitez.

"We are all aware that we had to take a breath, look back, and say we were doing the wrong things," he told El Hormiguero.

But now under the guidance of Zidane, the 26-year-old says there is a renewed optimism within the squad.

"With Zidane the team feels like if we win, we all win, and if we lose, we all lose," Navas said.

"How do I see the team? With confidence, with will. We have to fight until the end and we will get there with options.

"You have to respect every coach and when there is a change you have to give everything you are asked for.

"Zidane is a respectful person, he knows what he wants and we are there to obey and to the best we can.

"He has his sense of humour, but in the training sessions we must be serious."