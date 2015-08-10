NBC retains U.S. Premier League television rights

Premier League television rights in the United States will remain with NBC after a six-year extension to the current agreement was announced.

The network is in the third and final season of its original deal, which it secured for $250 million (£160m). The New York Times reports the extension, which runs until the end of the 2021-22 season, is expected to include a "significant increase" in rights fees.

NBC has won acclaim among fans for its all-out coverage of the final day of the season, in particular, with games aired simultaneously across 10 channels — from the flagship broadcast network to the likes of E!, Oxygen and SyFy.

The network said games on NBC and NBCSN averaged 479,000 viewers last season, up nine per cent from its first year carrying EPL games.

ESPN and Fox Sports also submitted bids for U.S. Premier League rights, but will have to wait until the next decade to try again.