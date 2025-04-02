Watch Liverpool vs Everton: Live streams, TV channels for Merseyside derby

The neighbours meet again in one of the most famous derbies in football

Mohamed Salah is tackled by Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Tarkowski in the previous Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match at Goodison Park in 2024.
Mohamed Salah is tackled by two Everton players in the sides' last Goodison Park meeting earlier this year (Image credit: Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Watch Liverpool vs Everton for another instalment of the famous Merseyside Derby, with the two sides meeting at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday April 2, 2025. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Everton live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton in the UK

You can watch Liverpool vs Everton on Wednesday on Sky Sports.

The game will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton in the US

In the US, you can watch Liverpool vs Everton on Peacock, the streaming platform owned by NBC. Kick-off is at 3pm ET on Wednesday April 2.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the Merseyside derby, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton streams globally

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch Liverpool vs Everton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $29.99 a month with reductions for longer-term plans.

Australia: Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Everton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

New Zealand: Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Everton on Sky Sport Now. To watch online, streaming subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Merseyside derby history

TOTAL

• Games: 244

• Liverpool wins: 99

• Everton wins: 68

• Draws: 77

Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

• Games: 119

• Liverpool wins: 41

• Everton wins: 41

• Draws: 37

Merseyside derby at Anfield

• Games: 125

• Liverpool wins: 58

• Everton wins: 27

• Draws: 40

Merseyside derby last 10 results

Everton 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League 2023/2024 season)

Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Premier League 2023/2024 season)

Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Premier League 2022/2023 season)

• Everton 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League 2022/2023 season)

Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Premier League 2021/2022 season)

• Everton 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League 2021/2022 season)

• Liverpool 0-2 Everton (Premier League 2020/2021 season)

• Everton 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League 2020/2021 season)

• Everton 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League 2019/2020 season)

Liverpool 1-0 Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round 2019/2020 season)

