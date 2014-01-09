Negredo thrilled with Dzeko partnership

The duo have struck up a strong alliance in the absence of Argentina international Sergio Aguero, who has been missing since mid-December with a calf injury.

Their form continued in City's 6-0 thrashing of West Ham in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with Dzeko scoring a brace and Negredo going one better by netting a hat-trick.

The result virtually ensures a final appearance at Wembley, with only a freak result in the return match able to prevent that possibility, and Negredo was thrilled with the pair's contribution.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "People were able to see today, when we play together we feel comfortable. We try to find each other and we got the results.

"I'm very happy, obviously, but especially about the team. We got the victory so that's what matters in the end."

Dzeko was equally complimentary about the Spain international, and was particularly impressed with Negredo's first goal, a controlled volley from Yaya Toure's pin-point pass.

"The first goal was also spectacular from Alvaro," Dzeko said. "The first goal is always important, then maybe we can open them up because they were defending with eight, nine players always.

"We still have to play away and this result will give us the confidence for the second leg."