Neil hoping for 'busy' Norwich transfer window

Norwich City boss Alex Neil intends to be busy "right through the transfer window" as he looks to create a squad capable of Premier League survival.

Norwich recorded a stunning 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford last week but remain just two points above the relegation zone heading into the Christmas period.

Neil says both the funds and the initial plans are in place to bolster his squad next month and is keen to get as much done as possible ahead of the inevitable deadline-day scramble.

"I have made it perfectly clear I want to get our business done early," he said. "We have a plan in place.

"We have had discussions with the people inside the club who are involved in that process and that is ongoing until the window actually opens. Things change on a daily basis.

"It is about getting a sense of where people are and we want as much information as we can to give ourselves the best possible chance of landing players.

"That doesn't mean of course that is how it is going to work. It is just my preference. If we get as much done early doors it gives us a longer bedding in period and means we are not scrambling about in the last few days.

"I hope we are going to be busy right through the window and that we can do a few bits of business early, but you know there will always be ones that must wait until the later stages because the other club needs to get someone in or the player himself does not know where he stands.

"We have money available and we need to make sure we utilise it and we have targets in place. I wouldn't talk about specific positions but we need to add more depth. We need to get bodies in to give us a hand.

"I think one of the things that has made it more difficult for us is we didn't strengthen the squad as much as we wanted before the season started and hopefully we can put that right, because it makes things easier moving forward."

Norwich face Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Boxing Day.