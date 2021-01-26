Neil Lennon will be without Jeremie Frimpong as Celtic take on Hamilton
By PA Staff
Defender Jeremie Frimpong is abroad negotiating a move out of Celtic ahead of the Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton on Wednesday.
Captain Scott Brown is suspended after being sent off against Livingston last week.
Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.
Hamilton head coach Brian Rice is hopeful he can welcome back some of his Accies absentees against the Hoops.
Shaun Want (thigh), Will Collar (knee) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have all been out in recent weeks and Rice expects to have at least one of them back on the bench at Parkhead.
David Templeton (groin) is out for the remainder of the season.
