Neil: Norwich should have beaten Everton

Norwich City manager Alex Neil believes his side did not deserve to be knocked out of the League Cup by Everton on Tuesday.

Neil's Norwich were eliminated via a penalty shoot-out 4-3, with the scores locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Sebastien Bassong had given Norwich the lead six minutes into the second half but Leon Osman's 68th-minute equaliser forced spot-kicks at Goodison Park.

Wesley Hoolahan had his penalty saved, while Nathan Redmond's spot-kick sailed over the crossbar to send Everton into the quarter-finals.

However, Neil felt his side deserved to progress to the last eight.

"I thought we played really well. If anybody deserved to win the match over the 90 or 120 minutes I thought it was us," the 34-year-old said.

"We were unfortunate it went to a penalty shoot-out and the fact we went out of the Cup having played really well tonight is disappointing.

"We've been doing a lot of work and we made some slight tweaks to the shape tonight. I thought it worked, the boys did extremely well.

"They worked really hard and deserved to go through to be honest but I'm really encouraged in terms of the performance and how they applied themselves."